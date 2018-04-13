Stream Tinashe’s New Album Joyride

Tinashe’s long-delayed album Joyride is finally here. The release follows singles “Faded Love” with Future, “No Drama” with Migos’ Offset, and “Me So Bad” with French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign and is her second studio album. Announced back in the fall of 2015, the album sat was delayed through both 2016 and 2017 through complications with her label RCA. “I feel even more excited and confident in the album now than I was a year ago, even if a year ago I felt like I had the completed album,” she told Cosmopolitan in a recent interview. Check out Joyride below.



