New Music \

Stream Tinashe’s New Album Joyride

2015 BET Experience - Nicki Minaj, Ne-Yo, Tinashe, Rae Sremmurd
CREDIT: Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images

Tinashe’s long-delayed album Joyride is finally here. The release follows singles “Faded Love” with Future, “No Drama” with MigosOffset, and “Me So Bad” with French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign and is her second studio album. Announced back in the fall of 2015, the album sat was delayed through both 2016 and 2017 through complications with her label RCA. “I feel even more excited and confident in the album now than I was a year ago, even if a year ago I felt like I had the completed album,” she told Cosmopolitan in a recent interview. Check out Joyride below.

Rob Arcand
Tags: Tinashe