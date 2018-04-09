The Thermals are breaking up. The Portland pop-punk power trio announced in a statement today that they’re splitting up and moving on to new projects. “We traveled further, soared higher and played louder than we ever dreamed, and we now look forward to a new chapter in our lives, our art, and our friendship,” the statement reads. Read it in full:

We are officially disbanding! After 15 years and 7 records, we feel our band has reached far beyond our initial expectations and goals, and are stepping away from it while we still cherish it. We traveled further, soared higher and played louder than we ever dreamed, and we now look forward to a new chapter in our lives, our art, and our friendship. We would like to thank all the great labels who have released our records, all the amazing people who have worked so hard for us, and most importantly our fans, who we consider to be some of the smartest, sweetest and most compassionate people in the world. We love you, and we hope to see you again some day.

Hutch, Kathy and Westin

Hutch Harris and Kathy Foster, who’d performed together as Hutch & Kathy, founded the Thermals in 2002. The following year Sub Pop released their debut album More Parts per Million, which took its title from a lyric in their tremendous single “No Culture Icons.” (The song’s chorus, “Hardly art, hardly starving/ Hardly art, hardly garbage,” also yielded the name of Sub Pop’s offshoot label Hardly Art.)

The Thermals released two more albums for Sub Pop — including 2006’s phenomenal The Body, The Blood, The Machine — before hopping to Kill Rock Stars and Saddle Creek for four more LPs. Several other members played with Harris and Foster over the years, with drummer Westin Glass joining them in the group’s final incarnation. Along the way they cleaned up their sound a bit, but they’ll probably be best remembered for the snotty, explosive, monumentally catchy pop-punk anthems of their early years.

Below, pour one out and revisit a few jams.

