Video: The Weeknd – “Call Out My Name”

The Weeknd returns with a moody new video for his even moodier song, “Call Out Your Name,” from his latest album My Dear Melancholy. The Grant Singer-directed video is as volatile and inscrutable as it is melodramatic, with the Weeknd walking and dancing along empty streets and a movie theater-projecting a blinding white screen, throwing up bats and wandering through a desert on fire, all clad in black to give the impression that all of this is very serious. The Weeknd is perfectly ready to be the next Batman.

The new video follows the Spotify-exclusive visuals for the song, as well as “Try Me” and a short film for the service, titled “He Was Never There,” capturing the process of creating the new album.

You can watch the video below: