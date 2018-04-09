Watch The War on Drugs and Craig Finn Cover Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally Like a Martyr”

The War on Drugs released their gauzy take on the 1978 Warren Zevon classic “Accidentally Like a Martyr” for Spotify Sessions last year. Last night at a show at Brooklyn Steel, they ceded lead vocal duties on their version of the song to The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn, who Adam Granduciel announced as “one of our music friends.” “Craig is a ‘Zevon freak,'” Granduciel said, using scare quotes. “Aren’t we all?”

Finn sang the song sans guitar, gesticulating in his preferred erratic manner. Granduciel popped in to provide harmony and take lead on the verse featuring the lyric “Never thought I’d ever be so lonely/After such a long, long time/Time out of mind,” which seemed appropriate because he was also wearing a T-shirt featuring the album cover to Bob Dylan’s album Time Out of Mind. Finn also said that he was “nine songs in” on a new album of some sort. Watch the cover below.