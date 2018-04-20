Billie Joe Armstrong’s new band The Longshot has released their debut album Love Is For Losers. The new band was first teased on the Green Day frontman’s Instagram earlier this month, and subsequently released three songs from the project as an EP: “Taxi Drive,” “Love Is for Losers” and “Chasing a Ghost.” Now the full 11-song album is out. “Hit the link! Let’s party! Get naughty! Do some bad things!! Get loaded! Fuck the world it’s judgement day!!” the band wrote encouragingly on Instagram. They’ve also released a video for the title track, featuring Armstrong and his cohort playing against towering, Vegas-inspired neon signs. Watch the video and listen to Love Is For Losers below.