The Killers Cover Tom Petty at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Watch
Last night, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame held their annual induction ceremony, and during the celebration, The Killers paid tribute to Tom Petty by covering his songs with the Heartbreakers “American Girl” and “Free Fallin.” The Killers have long cited Petty as an influence, and his death last year inspired the band to cover two of his songs at last year’s Austin City Limits. Petty died this past October, leaving a legacy that was felt in his absence through the wealth of incredible tributes paid by musicians like Wilco, Fleet Foxes, Against Me!, Drive-By Truckers, Conor Oberst, and more in the months since his death. Watch a clip of The Killers’ Rck and Roll Hall of Fame tribute below.