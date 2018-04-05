New Music \
The Get Up Kids Announce Tour and Kicker EP, Release “Maybe”
“Maybe you should say,” sings The Get Up Kids frontman Matt Pryor, on the band’s new single, “after all that we’ve been through/that there’s still more work to do.” It’s a proper statement of reemergence from one of the most enduring bands to emerge of the early-aughts rock club scene. Last week, the emo/pop-punk lynchpins announced a new partnership with lionized Illinois label Polyvinyl. Today, the Lawerence, Kansas-formed band officially announced their first release in 7 years, a high-octane EP titled Kicker. The first single, definitely titled “Maybe,” sounds like golden-era TGUK, with Pryor pushing his vocals to familiar heights. Taken a listen below.
The Get Up Kids also announced a U.S. tour through June and July–dates are below.
06/14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees #
06/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) #
06/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #
06/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #
06/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #
06/21 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #
06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards #
06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour #
06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s #
06/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #
06/27 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #
06/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #
06/30 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater #
07/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club $%
07/12 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival
07/13 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall $%
07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts $%
07/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30Club $%
07/17 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall $%
07/18 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm $%
07/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell $%
07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge $%
07/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall $%
# w/ Casket Lottery $ w/ Racquet Club % w/ Ageist
Kicker hits the streets June 8 on Polyvinyl.