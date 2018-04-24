The Breeders to Reissue First 4 Albums on Vinyl

The Breeders’ label 4AD announced that it will reissue the band’s first four albums on May 18. The early ’90s records, Pod (1990) and Last Splash (1993), will be getting the wax treatment for the first time in the U.S. by 4AD. Mountain Battles (2002) and Title TK (2008) went out of print after their release. As it stands, copies of Title TK start at around $92 on Discogs. A pre-order of the reissue will run you $17.24. You do the math.

The classic Breeders lineup is currently touring the U.S. in support of their vital new album All Nerve. Check out the band’s fun visit to the NPR offices last week for their delightful Tiny Desk Concert.