The Arctic Monkeys Open Their New Album With a Line About The Strokes

The Arctic Monkeys are back in our lives, with a new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, out May 11th. According to Pitchfork, representatives from the band have confirmed that the first song on the album, “Star Treatment,” opens with frontman Alex Turner singing about The Strokes.

“I just wanted to be one of the Strokes, now look at the mess you made me make/Hitchhiking with a monogrammed suitcase, miles away from any half-useful imaginary highway,” Turnsings on the opener.

“That’s me writing about writing.” Turner told Mojo in a new interview. “Did the Strokes line feel too close to home? Yeah, absolutely. But you can’t let that stop you.”