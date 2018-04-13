Taylor Swift’s “September” Cover Gets Nod of Approval From Earth, Wind & Fire Co-Writer Allee Willis

Early Friday (April 13), Taylor Swift shared her acoustic spin on Earth Wind & Fire’s funk classic “September.” Following the premiere of Swift’s Spotify Singles cover, the 28-year-old performer received kudos from none other than one of the original track’s co-writers, Allee Willis.

In 1978, Willis was contacted by the band’s singer Maurice White and invited to join the writing sessions for their next album, according to a 2014 interview she did on NPR’s Morning Edition. One of the songs that resulted was the timeless hit “September” — which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1979.

Willis — who will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June — was ecstatic about Swift’s cover. “‘September’ was my first hit and favorite song of mine I ever have had the joy of being a part of,” Willis said in a statement to Billboard. “Taylor Swift is the absolute cherry on top of a very soulful and happy sundae.”

Willis’ prolific songwriting credits also include music for The Color Purple musical adaptation, Earth, Wind, & Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland” featuring The Emotions, and a co-writing credit for The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You” — best known as the theme song for Friends.

This article originally appeared in Billboard.