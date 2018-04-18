Perhaps you’re beginning to feel as though Taylor Swift’s accused stalkers are stalking your news feeds. Today, the Associated Press has an alarming update on an alleged stalker identified as 38-year-old Colorado resident Julius Sandrock, who was arrested Saturday (April 14) outside Swift’s Beverly Hills mansion in an incident first reported by TMZ. According to police, a search of Sandrock’s car turned up masks, gloves, a knife, rope, ammunition, and prescription medications. Sandrock reportedly told cops he owned three handguns and was on probation in Colorado for firing one; per the AP, Sandrock also told police he has mental health issues. He was released from jail yesterday (April 17) under a temporary restraining order.

The latest report of Swift-focused stalking follows last week’s news of an alleged Swift-inspired bank robber: According to a police report obtained by TMZ, a man named Bruce Rowley confessed to robbing a bank with the intention of throwing cash over the fence of the singer’s Rhode Island home in a bid to impress her. Rowley was arrested in Connecticut following a police chase and charged with robbery. Later that same day, TMZ reported that a homeless man was arrested after trying to scale the perimeter wall at Swift’s house in Beverly Hills. And earlier this month, a man named Frank Andrew Hoover was sentenced to 10 years of probation and GPS monitoring after violating a previous protective order by tailing Swift after a 2016 concert in Texas and sending threatening emails to her family, again according to to TMZ.

Swift lives in New York and was reportedly not at her other properties during any of the attempted incidents. This is all a good reason to not be very, very famous.