Hello, the old Taylor is on the phone: As promised in yesterday’s Instagram trailer, Taylor Swift has released a new version of her Reputation song “Delicate,” recorded live for Spotify’s Singles series. The new “Delicate” uses acoustic guitars instead of synths for a stripped-back rendition reminiscent of some of Swift’s earlier material. It follows a vertical video for the single version of “Delicate” released on Spotify last month, and it comes packaged with a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.”

Hear the new version of “Delicate” and revisit the trailer clip below.