SZA has a new video for “Doves in the Wind,” a song from last year’s excellent album CTRL, and it co-stars featured artist Kendrick Lamar. The clip takes inspiration from vintage kung fu B movies, complete with awkwardly dubbed dialogue, and it’s directed by Nabil, who recently helmed videos for SZA’s “Supermodel” and “Love Galore” and Lamar’s “DNA.” In “Doves in the Wind,” Lamar plays the kung fu master and SZA is his protégé. SZA must first complete an obstacle course in order to reach the top of a mountain, where the two drink tea and do battle. By the end, SZA has acquired some of Lamar’s martial arts skills and learned to levitate. The video is available to watch on Spotify.