Stream Shadow on Everything, the New Album From New York Noise Rock Trio Bambara

Somewhere between their move from swampy Georgia, to the paved-over paradise of New York City, the noise-rock trio Bambara found a fascinating through line from the Peach State to the Big Apple. Hauling the storied, freewheeling mantle of Athens rock up to the avant-garde outpost of NYC, Bambara quickly made a name for themselves, circling the same orbits as A Place To Bury Strangers, Iceage, Metz, and Girl Band–all of whom they’ve shared the stage with. Their proclivity for cutting and cunning compositions even recently earned core members Reid and Blaze Bateh–twin brothers–a coveted spot as the backing band for Liars.

Today, Bambara’s third LP, Shadow on Everything, hit the streets. By dialing back the squall of feedback just enough, frontman Reid takes center stage, delivering a skeezy, howling narrative of two lost souls swirling through New York’s left-field environs. The Shadow cast on this record–a loose Western concept album–stretches all the way to the frontier states, where one of the record’s protagonists can’t shake their saloon-dwelling former self. With a new clarity to Bambara’s production values, Shadow on Everything imagines a world where Nick Cave and U.S. Maple commingle at the watering hole–propulsive, seedy, and on the edge of falling apart. Take a listen below.

Bambara also hits the road in the next few months–tour dates are below.

