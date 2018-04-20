As the music world reeled from news Friday that Swedish EDM star Avicii died at 28, SiriusXM’s dance radio station BPM opened its phone lines for fans and artists to share memories of the “Wake Me Up” producer, born Tim Bergling. No less than Tiesto, Steve Aoki, Kaskade, and Laidback Luke called in to process their feelings and reflect on the artist’s legacy.

Tiesto last saw Bergling two months ago over dinner in Los Angeles. He said Bergling, who famously retired from touring in 2016 due to health concerns, was feeling better and considering a return to live performance. “He was thinking about it,” Tiesto said. “He was definitely like, I’m gonna release a lot of new tracks. He felt very healthy. He was leading a healthy life in LA.”

Aoki, sounding noticeably shook, couldn’t help but pointing out Bergling’s influence on the songs BPM played while he was on hold. “What is EDM? Where did it come from? And who are the pioneers that made it happen? Avicii, no doubt, is one of the few artists that really turned it into what it is,” Aoki said. “It’s just crazy to think that he’s gone.”

Listen to the full interviews below.