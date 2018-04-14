St. Vincent to Soundtrack New “Experiential Film” at Coachella: Watch

St. Vincent is premiering a new score to the “360 experiential film” Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions this weekend at Coachella. An adaptation of Edwin Abbot’s 1884 novella of the same name written and directed by Justin Bolognino, the film is being shown in a huge projection dome on festival grounds. Later this year, the film will also be shown in New York City at Panorama Music Festival. Check out a trailer below and watch the rest of this weekend’s Coachella performances on their livestream here.