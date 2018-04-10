Sorority Noise’s Cameron Boucher Responds to Sexual Assault Accusation

Sorority Noise frontman Cameron Boucher has issued a statement on social media responding to an accusation of sexual assault. Last night, in a brief Facebook post headlined “Goodnight rapist screamo band” that identified Boucher, Sorority Noise, and Boucher’s other band Old Gray only by their initials, musician Nicole Schoenholz wrote in part, “fuck SN and OG because CB is a fucking scumbag who raped a friend of mine.” The post was quickly deleted, but screenshotted and posted to Reddit, where it’s prompted extensive discussion, including comments from an account apparently belonging to Schoenholz. The identity of the alleged victim has not been made public.

“I am aware of the Facebook post that Nicole Schoenholz made late last night that has made its way to Reddit and other social media,” Boucher wrote in his response. “I would like to firmly state that her accusations are false. I take accusations of sexual violence and non consent very seriously. Since last night, I have taken time to have honest conversations with previous partners … Following those dialogues, I can confirm that the accusations against me are baseless.”

Schoenholz is a former member of the band The World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die who was removed from the group in 2016 and has since performed under the name One Hundred Year Ocean. Back in March 2017, the band and its keyboardist Katie Dvorak, who previously dated Schoenholz, issued a statement about Schoenholz’s departure that seemed to allude to allegations of abuse on the part of Schoenholz.

Sorority Noise recently announced that the band would go on hiatus after their current tour. Read Boucher’s full statement below.