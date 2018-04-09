Watch the New, Full-Length Trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story

The new full-length trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story features a fairly comprehensive look into what we should expect from the 2010s Star Wars franchise’s second standalone prequel film. In addition to plenty for snapshots of Alden Ehrenreich’s convincing impersonation of a young and arch Harrison Ford, there’s a good amount of Donald Glover’s young Lando Calrissian here. Glover, seen gambling with a vibrant selection of post-Mos-Eisley-cantina-looking aliens and piloting the Millennium Falcon, was only glimpsed in previous teasers. “All of the stories you’ve hear about me…are true,” he says, slyly if not subtly. Also, there’s plenty of Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke here, set to play Qi’ra, a childhood friend of Han Solo’s, as well as Woody Harrelson as Solo’s mentor Tobias Beckett. Watch below.