Solange Debuts New Performance Art Piece in Los Angeles: Watch

Solange has unveiled a new performance art piece at UCLA’s Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. Titled “Metatronia,” the piece “is an exercise on following the intuitive force that guides us, helping us to create space, and silence the mind to create the work,” according to an artist’s statement.

The piece is directed by Solange and choreographed by Brennan Gerard and Ryan Kelly of Gerard & Kelly with assistance from Julia Eichten. Credited as a set designer, editor, and more, Solange also scored the music to the piece alongside composer John Kirby.

“Metatronia” is one of several recent performance art pieces from Solange, including last year’s “Musical Meditations” in Woodbridge, New York and “Seventy States” piece in London. Watch a clip of the piece below, with a full video of the performance available on the museum’s website.