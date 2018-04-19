Sleep Are Returning on 4/20 With Their First New Album in Nearly Two Decades

Tomorrow is 4/20, and if you didn’t have plans already, now you do: According to Pitchfork, stoner metal overlords Sleep have announced a new album called The Sciences, their first full-length since the cult-classic Dopesmoker. (First released as Jerusalem in 1999 and again under its canonical name four years later, Dopesmoker is a single-hour long song about “weed priests” and “weedians” making a pilgrimage to “the riff-filled land,” in case you were unclear of what territory we’re in.)

New Sleep music is a big deal for a lot of people, especially considering the surprise announcement. Since the Dopesmoker days, the band’s members have played in similarly sludgy offshoots like High on Fire and Om (and reunited for Sleep shows), but there’s nothing quite like the original. The Sciences tracklist, featuring songs called “Marijuanaut’s Theme” and “Giza Butler,” would seem to confirm that they haven’t changed much from their bong-clutching and Sabbath-worshiping old ways. See the full list via Pitchfork below and hear Sleep’s classic “Dragonaut” after that.

The Sciences tracklist

01 The Sciences

02 Marijuanaut’s Theme

03 Sonic Titan

04 Antarcticans Thawed

05 Giza Butler

06 The Botanist