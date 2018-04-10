News \
Rufus Wainwright Announces “All These Poses” Anniversary Tour
Rufus Wainwright is preparing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut by plotting a North American tour. The tour, entitled “All These Poses,” will begin November 9 at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles and will include stops in multiple cities before wrapping up at the end of the year at Symphony Hall in Atlanta.
The tour will consist of Wainwright performing music from his 1998 debut and the 2001 follow-up Poses. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. Eastern; pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available tomorrow (April 11). For more information, see Wainwright’s website. See the full tour schedule is below.
Rufus Wainwright 2018 tour dates
November 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
November 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
November 12 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
November 13 – Eugene, OR @ John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
November 17 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
November 20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
November 22 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
December 4 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
December 5 – Boston, MA @ Venue TBA
December 7 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
December 8 – Bethesda, MD @ Music Center at Strathmore
December 10 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater
December 11 – Nashville, TN @ Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
December 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall