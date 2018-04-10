Rufus Wainwright Announces “All These Poses” Anniversary Tour

Rufus Wainwright is preparing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut by plotting a North American tour. The tour, entitled “All These Poses,” will begin November 9 at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles and will include stops in multiple cities before wrapping up at the end of the year at Symphony Hall in Atlanta.

The tour will consist of Wainwright performing music from his 1998 debut and the 2001 follow-up Poses. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. Eastern; pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available tomorrow (April 11). For more information, see Wainwright’s website. See the full tour schedule is below.

Rufus Wainwright 2018 tour dates

November 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

November 12 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

November 13 – Eugene, OR @ John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts

November 17 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

November 20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

November 22 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

December 4 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

December 5 – Boston, MA @ Venue TBA

December 7 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

December 8 – Bethesda, MD @ Music Center at Strathmore

December 10 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater

December 11 – Nashville, TN @ Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

December 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall