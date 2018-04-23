The Rolling Stones are touring the U.K. and Europe this spring, and when you’re literally the Rolling Stones, you can book a different, almost-as-famous opening act every night of the week. As of today, we’ve got the full lineup of support acts for the upcoming U.K. leg of the Stones’ No Filter tour (plus one show in Dublin, Ireland), and they include Liam Gallagher, Florence and the Machine, the Vaccines, and two dates with Richard Ashcroft. Sorry to anyone waiting to see the Stones when they circle back to London this June before heading over to the continent—you’ll have to make do with James Bay.

It’s a dream come true to be asked to open for The Mighty @RollingStones – the best Rock n Roll band EVER. — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 23, 2018

Flashback to last summer, when Noel Gallagher got a plum gig opening for U2 and Liam lost no time in rechristening them “Bingo and his Naff Band.” See the openers for the Rolling Stones’ upcoming U.K. and Ireland dates below (via NME), and check the band’s website for details on upcoming dates in continental Europe.

The Rolling Stones spring 2018 U.K. & Ireland tour dates

May 17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park w/ The Academic

May 22 — London @ London Stadium w/ Liam Gallagher

May 25 — London @ London Stadium w/ Florence & The Machine

May 29 — Southampton @ St. Mary’s Stadium w/ The Vaccines

June 2 — Coventry @ Ricoh Arena w/ The Specials

June 5 — Manchester @ Old Trafford w/ Richard Ashcroft

June 15 — Cardiff @ Principality Stadium w/ Elbow

June 19 — London @ Twickenham Stadium w/ James Bay