Rolling Blackouts C.F. Announce Debut Album Hope Downs, Release “Talking Straight”

Since forming in 2013, Melbourne five-piece Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever—Rolling Blackouts C.F. for short—have released two EPs of charming, casually literary indie rock. (“French Press,” the standout title track of the second record, refers to both coffee and newspapers, to give you an idea of their verbal felicity.) Today, they’ve announced Hope Downs, their debut full-length, which will arrive via Sub Pop on June 15.

They’ve also released the single “Talking Straight,” full of the driving clean guitar interplay that animated the EPs, and with perhaps the most winsome chorus they’ve put to record so far. Watch the video below, and hear “Mainland,” a previously released single off Hope Downs, after that.