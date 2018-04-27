If you haven’t gotten a chance to check out Maryland rapper Rico Nasty, now would be a great time. The fiery rapper and enigmatic personality has been making exciting, worthwhile music since her 2016 mixtape Sugar Trap. A great title for a tape as well as the perfect descriptor for her sweet and sour style, which remains on display in her single “Hit That,” released last week. The grimy, fun song shows Rico fully showcasing her eccentric and charming persona over a particularly hypnotic Dun Deal-produced beat. “Hit That” is a track for parties and nights out at the bar, calibrated to get hype to dance and sing along with Rico as she raps, “Posting pictures but we know that you won’t shoot dat/ I’m a bad bitch, baby, I’m a cool cat.”

“Hit That” is invigorating, and Rico’s rhymes are delivered with a sharp, yet melodic and playful demeanor, as though she’s toying around with the intended subject of her raps. The music video adds to its mesmerizing quality, with trippy melted graphics and Rico’s vibrant personality, which commands your attention even more than she already does on the song.

Watch the video below.