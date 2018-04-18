Rae Sremmurd have released yet another single from their mammoth upcoming project, the triple-album SR3MM. While some of the tracks have been led by Swae Lee or Slim Jxmmi individually, “Close” is a collaborative effort between the Sremm brothers, and features Travis Scott. Production comes from their favorite collaborator and mentor Mike WiLL Made-It and 30 Roc. Discussing the track on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today, Jxmmi celebrated the “80s vibe” of the track. Just this month, the duo has released two other SR3MM cuts: the Swae-led “Guatemala” and a collaboration with Pharrell called “Chanel.” We’ve also heard “T’d Up” and Jxmmi’s “Brxnks Truck,” but last month’s collaborative, Juicy-J-featuring “Powerglide,” however, remains the probable crown jewel of the bunch. Listen to “Close” below.