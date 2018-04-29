Questlove Spotted Wearing “Kanye Doesn’t Care About Black People” T-Shirt

Questlove isn’t sure about Kanye’s recent support of Donald Trump. During his performance with the Roots Friday night at the Concert for Peace And Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, the musician wore a Life of Pablo-inspired t-shirt adorned with the phrase “Kanye Doesn’t Care About Black People.” The text is, of course, in reference to Kanye’s 2005 TV appearance with Mike Myers where he famously said that President George W. Bush didn’t care about black people in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

This isn’t the first time Questlove has voiced his disapproval of West’s recent infatuation with Donald Trump. Earlier this week, the drummer told BuzzFeed that he almost quit Twitter because of Kanye’s support for Trump. “Him embracing a president that embraces white supremacy and…I don’t know,” he said to BuzzFeed. “I can’t. Twitter is losing their mind. For the first time yesterday, I thought I was done, and I went to sleep before midnight. I don’t like what I’m seeing.”

The news follows two new songs from Kanye, as well as a new freestyle clip of him rapping to TMZ chief Harvey Levin while wearing a Make America Great Again hat. Check out Questlove’s shirt below.