Huncho Day On The Nawf, Quavo’s celebrity flag football game, is going down right now. Quavo, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, coach 2 Chainz, and more are facing off against a team led by Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones at Quavo’s alma mater Berkmar High School. Check out some footage from the big game below.

A post shared by @tsnymedia on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

A post shared by Migos (fanpage) (@migosyrn.way) on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

A post shared by Migos (fanpage) (@migosyrn.way) on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:38pm PDT

A post shared by Migos (@migosyrn.news) on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:36pm PDT

A post shared by Migos Fan Page (@migosculture_fanpage) on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Mar 25, 2018 at 1:39pm PDT

This post originally appeared in Stereogum.