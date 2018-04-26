As Complex points out, Twitter user John Funtanilla recently drew attention to an unsettling incident that occurred between Post Malone and a Postmates driver this week. The grubby-curled, Cheshire-Cat-reminiscent rapper was said driver’s last stop of the day, and instead of getting the normal fat tip one would hope a wealthy celebrity would bestow upon a delivery person, the young man received a CD of Post Malone’s sophomore album Beerbongs & Bentleys a few days ahead of its release date (April 27).

The driver actually seemed excited by the prospect; perhaps he was a dyed-in-the-wool Postyhead prior to cruising up that driveway. Miraculously, he also had a car with a CD player in it, or indeed, access to a CD player at all. Funtanilla and the unnamed driver (sitting on the right side of his car for some reason) rocked out to an unreleased Post Malone song which, if the tracklist and YG’s retweet is anything to judge by, is probably “Same Bitches” (with guest spots from YG and G-Eazy). Post Malone, in other words, got really lucky with stiffing this guy.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a softspot for Posty and all his attendant absurdity–say, his ludicrous Fleetwood Mac flip, his love of Popeye’s (which he once ordered $8,000 worth of, also through Postmates) and Bud Light, and that time he owned his buddy Bieber’s megachurch. I may even be interested in the content of Beerbongs & Bentleys. But I definitively do think those who treat people in the service industry–who make a good chunk of their income off tips–poorly deserve to be admonished for their bad behavior. Post Malone, if you’re reading, you owe this unidentified shaggy man 20% of whatever the total cost of your order was.

don’t even know what song this is but my postmate driver said his last delivery was to post malone and he gave him a CD as tip pic.twitter.com/WuiUT0TlXU — John Funtanilla (@iJohnF) April 26, 2018