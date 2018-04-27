New Music \
Stream Post Malone’s New Album Beerbongs & Bentleys
Post Malone’s new album Beerbongs & Bentleys is now on streaming platforms everywhere. With his 21 Savage-featured single “rockstar” infultrating airwaves across the country (possibly thanks to this One Weird Trick To Hit Number 1 on YouTube…), the rapper’s been everywhere in the last few months—appearing on Ghost Adventures, drinking Bud Lights with Justin Bieber at Coachella, and tipping Postmates delivery guys with CD copies of his album. His recent singles “Psycho” and “Candy Paint” also appear on the new release. Check it out below.