Poo Bear – “Hard 2 Face Reality” ft. Justin Bieber and Jay Electronica

Justin Bieber and Jay Electronica join forces on “Hard 2 Face Reality,” the new song from producer/singer Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. The silky and tender pop song is fine, though it’s not a particularly thrilling affair. Poo Bear and Bieber’s singing is decent enough, but it doesn’t seem like much effort was given, particularly from Bieber. The song also features Jay Electronica sounding like he just stumbled out of his bomb shelter to share some “woke rhymes” in a flustered, hurried pace.

The song, originally a Bieber song from 2014, will appear on Pooh Bear’s debut, Poo Bear Presents: Bearthday Music, which is either music for a bear’s birthday or for a bear on Earth day. The album drops later this month.Stream the track below:

