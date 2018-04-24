Watch Patti Smith Perform With Bruce Springsteen and Michael Stipe

Last night, Patti Smith brought along fellow rockers Bruce Springsteen and R.E.M’s Michael Stipe to join her on stage during a concert at New York’s Beacon Theater. The concert followed the Tribeca Film Festival’s premiere of the documentary Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band, which chronicled Smith’s 2015 tour for the 40th anniversary of her debut album, Horses.

In the videos, Bruce Springsteen joins Smith to perform “Because the Night” and then Michael Stipe joins the two for a performance of “People Have the Power.” Watch clips of both performances below.