Pallbearer has returned with a new track entitled “Dropout” as part of Adult Swim musically all-encompassing Singles Series. The Arkansas doom metal band’s new track follows the release of last year’s album Heartless, with warped, seismic guitars underscoring a heavy and impassioned song. The track holds onto the band’s gloomy, foreboding nature and has a polished finish to it.

According to Stereogum, the band had this to say about the process of recording the new song:

“We have almost always written music intended to exist as part of an album, with common musical and lyrical threads that tie many elements together into one release. Being freed from those confines in recording this song allowed us to explore themes and immediacy that might not have been uncovered in our more typical “large format” composition process.”

You can stream the track below:

