Watch Offset and Metro Boomin Perform With Ric Flair on Fallon

Since releasing the song “Ric Flair Drip” on 2017’s Without Warning, a collaborative tape with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, Migos’ Offset and Ric Flair have seemed to form a close relationship. Flair eventually appeared alongside Offset in the music video of the song and is seemingly embracing his status as rap’s favorite wrestler.

Last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Flair reunited with Offset and Metro Boomin for a performance of “Ric Flair Drip” in a set made to look like a wrestling ring. Both Offset and Flair were in full decadent “Nature Boy” regalia, with Offset first stalking the ring solo before bringing out Flair to dance alongside him and give one of his patented promos.

Watch the performance below: