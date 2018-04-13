News \
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Announce Tour Dates
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are going to be spending part of fall on the road, beginning with an October 2 show in Mexico City. From there, Cave and his velvety baritone will be making their way through Central and South America before finishing with some East and West Coast dates in North America. Cigarettes After Sex will be opening during select North American dates. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are touring in support of the 2016 album Skeleton Tree, which was recorded after the sudden and accidental death of Cave’s teenage son Arthur.
The band released a trailer featuring a preview of the captivating live experience along with tour dates. Tickets can be purchased here.
TOUR DATES:
10/02 Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center WTC
10/05 Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolicán
10/08 Montevideo, Uruguay @ Teatro de Verano
10/10 Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Malvinas Argentinas
10/14 São Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço das Américas
10/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/25 Washington DC @ The Anthem
10/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/28 Toronto, Canada @ Air Canada Centre
Nick Cave previously went on a “speaking tour” last April and May called “So What Do You Want to Know?,” where he exclusively answered questions from the audience. He also recently released two songs with Warren Ellis from their upcoming score for Kings.