Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Announce Tour Dates

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are going to be spending part of fall on the road, beginning with an October 2 show in Mexico City. From there, Cave and his velvety baritone will be making their way through Central and South America before finishing with some East and West Coast dates in North America. Cigarettes After Sex will be opening during select North American dates. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are touring in support of the 2016 album Skeleton Tree, which was recorded after the sudden and accidental death of Cave’s teenage son Arthur.

The band released a trailer featuring a preview of the captivating live experience along with tour dates. Tickets can be purchased here.

TOUR DATES:

10/02 Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center WTC

10/05 Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolicán

10/08 Montevideo, Uruguay @ Teatro de Verano

10/10 Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

10/14 São Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço das Américas

10/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/25 Washington DC @ The Anthem

10/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/28 Toronto, Canada @ Air Canada Centre

Nick Cave previously went on a “speaking tour” last April and May called “So What Do You Want to Know?,” where he exclusively answered questions from the audience. He also recently released two songs with Warren Ellis from their upcoming score for Kings.