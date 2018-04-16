Nick Cave Announces New Skateboard

Back in 2015, Nick Cave teamed up with the Australian skate company Fast Times to make an official Nick Cave skateboard, with an illustration from San Francisco artist Chuck Sperry. That same trio of collaborators has teamed up yet again for another board. This one’s inspired by “Heathen Child,” a song from Cave’s side project Grinderman. A banner on the top of the board features some lyrics from that track: “Hey little Moo Moo, light as a rainbow.” The board comes in street and cruiser deck styles, and there’s also a t-shirt to go along with it — you can order any of those here, and check out what the board looks like below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.