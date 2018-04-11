While Meek Mill may represent for Philadelphia and the Eagles, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft showed no hard feelings when he visited the rapper, who is currently incarcerated at a Pennsylvania state prison for violating his probation.

“I know some of our players in the NFL have talked about this, and I see firsthand that it’s just wrong,” Kraft told reporters after the visit, according to the Washington Post. “Amazing young man. I know how I’d feel if I was in the situation he is. Every time I see him, I just come away more impressed. He’s very intelligent. And makes it clear to me we have to do something with criminal justice reform.” Kraft was joined by Michael Rubin, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, who has long been vocal in his support for Mill’s release.

Robert Kraft On #MeekMill Visit: 'This Guy Is A Great Guy And Shouldn't Be Here' https://t.co/lLSjQjHR1G pic.twitter.com/PPAUrtKDDM — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) April 10, 2018

Kraft’s visit with the rapper, while heartening, is also puzzling given his support of President Trump –whose policies and ideas would seem to do more harm to people in Meek Mill’s position than good. Yet this continues Kraft’s effort to understand the plight of his players, particularly regarding the issue of the National Anthem protests where he sided with the players.

The Kraft visit comes days after Meek Mill was also visited by members of the 76ers team who stated that, “The conversation was very positive and Meek’s spirits are still high.”