Neil Finn on Joining Fleetwood Mac Tour: It’s a “Natural Fit”

Following Lindsey Buckingham’s abrupt departure from Fleetwood Mac, guitarist Neil Finn is joining the rock outfit for their upcoming tour dates, and he’s thrilled about it.

“Two weeks ago I received a wonderful invitation to be a part of a truly great band,” Finn said in a statement. “A few days later I was standing in a room playing music with Fleetwood Mac. It felt fresh and exciting, so many great songs, a spectacular rhythm section and two of the greatest voices ever. Best of all, we sounded good together. It was a natural fit. I can’t wait to play.”

He also confirmed the news on Twitter.

Snow warnings for parts of the country, the mystery of Stonehenge solved and yes I’ve joined Fleetwood Mac — neil mullane finn (@NeilFinn) April 9, 2018

Finn is best known for his work with Australian rock act Crowded House and New Zealand group Split Enz.

Buckingham–who joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, along with Stevie Nicks–hasn’t commented about the decision to part ways with the group, though Fleetwood Mac has said that they wish Lindsey “all the best” as they move forward with their plans to tour in 2018.

