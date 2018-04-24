Moby is auctioning off a huge amount of gear in support of the medical charity Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. The auction is taking place at Reverb.com and begins on Thursday (April 26) and will feature a great number of synthesizers. Two of the most desirable items—a Roland Jupiter-6 and a Yamaha SY22 Vector—were used by the electronic musician primarily in the 1980s and early 90s. In terms of equipment that factored into his most beloved album, 1999’s Play, there’s an Ibanez guitar from the ’80s. Also in the mix: a Hawaiian-styled slide guitar (watch David Lynch playing a similar one Moby gave him here), a Technics SL-1200MK2 turntable with limited-edition Moby-styled slipmat (only four in the world, according to a statement), and sombreros Moby donned with Wayne Coyne for the video for 2013’s “A Perfect Life.” See the full contents of “The Official Moby Reverb Shop” here, and watch a video of Moby discussing it below.