Mike Shinoda has shared “About You,” a new single and accompanying video from his upcoming album Post Traumatic. It’s a collaboration with producer blackbear, with a vague trap influence to the backbeat. The intimately shot video is directed by Shinoda. The rapper and singer appeared on Zane Lowe’s show on Beats 1 to debut the song and discuss his upcoming record and the potential of Linkin Park moving on without Chester Bennington.

“We have a lot of questions to answer in terms of how to do that,” Shinoda said. “It could be one thing, like we said ‘Hey do you want to go to the studio and just write some new stuff?’ That’s like the easiest thing in the world. But then what happens after that? That’s the part where it’s like a big question mark. I don’t want to get out on stage and if it’s just the five of us how are we going to play “One Step Closer”?…It’s more than just the voice, which number one, nobody has a voice like Chester’s…The other part of it by the way is just you have to go on tour with the person. What if they’re just a shitty person?”

In March, Shinoda also told Vulture there was “no answer” in regards to the future of Linkin Park. Shinoda has previously released the Post Traumatic singles “Crossing the Line” and “Nothing Makes Sense Anymore.” The album is due out on June 15. Watch more of Shinoda’s conversation with Zane Lowe here, and check out the video for “About You” below.