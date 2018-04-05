Metallica Respond To St. Vincent’s Quip About “Fashion Kids” Wearing The Band’s T-Shirts

A few days ago, St. Vincent quipped on Twitter about the fashion trend of wearing old metal t-shirts. “I want to be the kind of asshole who sees a fashion kid in a vintage Metallica tee shirt and insists they be able to sing at least one song from “Ride the Lightning,” she wrote. Metallica responded to the tweet with: “Give ‘em a break if they don’t know the words to ‘Escape. 😂,’” referencing a deep cut from the album.

Wearing old metal tees has been a point of contention for some. Last year, Dee Snider went in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for their “ironic” t-shirt usage, though James Hetfield doesn’t seem to have a problem with it. In an interview last year, he said: “When I see some kid out on the street with his parents and he’s got a Metallica shirt on, whether he’s heard of us or not, it’s a statement, you know? It is a statement, so I love that.”

Here’s the tweet thread:

I want to be the kind of asshole who sees a fashion kid in a vintage Metallica tee shirt and insists they be able to sing at least one song from “Ride the Lightning.” — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) April 3, 2018

Give ‘em a break if they don’t know the words to “Escape.” 😂 https://t.co/MxtD1AxuOn — Metallica (@Metallica) April 4, 2018

This story originally appeared on Stereogum.