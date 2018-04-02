Mercury Rev Announce 20th Anniversary Deserter’s Songs Tour

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Deserter’s Songs, Mercury Rev will play the album start to finish during a tour this October. The band will kick off their domestic stint with an appearance at Desert Daze Festival in California and close the anniversary tour at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. “We had no management, no label, no money and to be completely honest, no one clamoring for a new Rev album anywhere in the world,” Jonathan Donahue said in a statement. “The way we saw it, Deserter’s wasn’t going to be our next album… it was going to be our last. And likely only released on cassette to our friends… In fact, the only copy I’ve kept of Deserter’s Songs from that time is on cassette. If anything, these upcoming live shows are by far the closest in spirit and nature to the original writing of that time.” See the list of dates below.

October 12-14: Desert Daze Festival – Lake Perris, CA

October 16: The Chapel – San Francisco, CA

October 18: Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

October 19: Tractor Tavern – Seattle, WA

October 26: Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY