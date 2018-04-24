Meek Mill will been released on bail, reports TMZ. In November, the Philadelphia rapper was sentenced to four years in prison for violating the terms of a probation he’d received nearly a decade earlier, and in the months since, his case has become a cause cause célèbre for hip-hop fans and proponents of criminal justice reform.

“Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues,” Meek said in a statement about his release. “In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”

Judge Genece Brinkley has received widespread criticism for her handling of the case, and for handing down what was perceived by many as an unjust sentence. Larry Krasner, Philadelphia’s newly elected District Attorney, has recently spoken in support of Meek receiving bail while he appeals the probation violation sentence. Brinkley refused a motion to grant Mill bail in a hearing earlier this month, but Pennsylvania’s supreme court has reversed that decision.

Read Meek’s full statement via TMZ below: