Watch Meek Mill Discuss His Prison Sentence with Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News

Tonight, NBC Nightly News premiered an exclusive interview with Meek Mill. Speaking by phone from Philadelphia, Meek discussed his current legal situation with the show’s host Lester Holt. “It was always a thought in the back of my mind that 10 years of probation would bring me back to prison,” he said in the interview.

Asked what’s next for the rapper once he gets out of prison, Meek said that he “[thinks] God delivered me a job to help people—helping minorities that come from these situations like myself. He continued, “I say don’t show me no pity because this is my life—this is what I’m going through and I think God put me in this position to be able to do a show with Lester Holt and open up eyes for other young black men.” Watch the clip below.