On June 1, Mazzy Star will release Still, a four-song EP. The new recording consists of a new version “So Tonight That I Might See,”the previously unrecorded track “That Way Again,” and two new songs. You can listen to one of those songs,“Quiet, the Winter Harbor” — a classic Mazzy Star slow burn — below:

Still is Mazzy Star’s first release since the group put out the 7-inch featuring “I’m Less Here” on Record Store Day in 2014. They’ll be playing their first shows in five years at Australia’s Vivid LIVE Festival in May.