Mac DeMarco and Shamir Cover Beat Happening on New Record Store Day Exclusive: Listen

Record Store Day has come and gone, but one of this year’s more interesting releases finds R&B hitmaker Shamir teaming up with Mac DeMarco for a couple covers of indie pop darlings and K Records affiliates Beat Happening. Released as an exclusive RSD 7″ by Brooklyn imprint Bayonet, the release includes covers of Beat Happening’s Jamboree favorite “Indian Summer,” as well as “Run Down The Stairs” from their self-titled album. Mac’s “Indian Summer” comes drenched in heady chorus and reverb like much of solo material, while Shamir’s approach accentuates the delightfully fuzzy undertones of the original song. Check out full 7″ below.