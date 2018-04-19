Lykke Li Announces New Album so sad so sexy, Releases “deep end” and “hard rain”

Swedish singer-songwriter Lykke Li hasn’t released much in the way of solo music since her last LP, 2014’s I Never Learn, outside of some features and covers of Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and, for some reason, Jim Croce’s “Time in a Bottle.” Now the “I Follow Rivers” singer is back with a new album, so sad so sexy, due out June 8 on RCA. Last night, she posted the cover, tracklist, and two advance songs from the album, “deep end” and the Rostam-produced “hard rain,” both of which illustrate a strong R&B and hip-hop influence. A glance at the tracklist for the album bears this out: Its sole feature comes from Oregon’s own “Caroline” rapper Aminé. Listen to “deep end,” which features production from pop hitmakers Jeff Bhasker, Malay, and T-Minus, and “hard rain” below.

1. hard rain

2. deep end

3. two nights [ft. Aminé]

4. last piece

5. jaguars in the air

6. sex money feelings die

7. so sad so sexy

8. better alone

9. bad woman

10. utopia