Lou Barlow—lo-fi icon, Dinosaur Jr. bassist, Sebadoh and Folk Implosion leader, occasional solo artist—will release a new single under his real name on Friday. Today, he published “Love Intervene,” the A-Side, on YouTube. It’s very much on the slick and upbeat side of the Barlow oeuvre, with a live band arrangement provided in part by “a rhythm section that live in the small town I live in,” he explained in a statement to Stereogum. Hear it below.