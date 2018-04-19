Hear Liz Phair’s Wild Original Demo for an Exile in Guyville Classic

Before her classic 1993 debut album Exile in Guyville, Liz Phair recorded three lo-fi songwriter cassettes under the name “Girly-Sound.” Many of those songs landed in cleaned up and expanded form on Phair’s later albums, including “Bomb,” which she drastically reworked into Guyville’s penultimate track “Stratford-on-Guy.” The original is stripped down and sort of Sebadoh-ish, with a morbid twist ending that was eventually cut. On “Stratford,” she sings about flying on a plane; in “Bomb,” she sings about blowing it up.

The Girly-Sound tapes have been floating around as bootlegs forever (and now on YouTube), but an upcoming 25th anniversary box set reissue of Guyville will include the first officially restored and released audio from the tapes. Hear “Bomb” below, and a newly remastered version of the “Stratford-on-Guy” video after that. Both were released today; the Girly-Sound to Guyville box will arrive via Matador May 4.