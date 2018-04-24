Lil B Uploaded Over 30 Mixtapes to Streaming Services

Rapper and possible God Lil B just uploaded over 30 of his mixtapes onto streaming services. The catalog dates back to his days in the group S.L.A.B. in 2006 and covers most of the prolific rapper’s solo career from 6 Kiss to Illusions of Grandeur to the 101-track 05 Fuck Em and his most recent album, 2017’s Black Ken. So if you were dying to have Lil B’s catalog on any of Apple Music, Spotify or Tidal, the Basedgod has blessed you fervently. Recently, Lil B teamed with Marvel for the release of a new electronic instrumental called “Enter the Depths,” which is also available on streaming. You can listen to the track below and spend some time reuniting with Lil B’s extensive discography on your preferred streaming service.

