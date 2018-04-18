In 2016, quirky pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma released their debut album while still teenagers. On June 29, they’ll return with their second full-length, I’m All Ears, from which they’ve just shared a third new song, “It’s Not Just Me.” Like lead single “Hot Pink,” the new song was produced by SOPHIE and the Horrors’ Faris Badwan. Together, they’ve come up with an ode to lasting devotion (and also peanut bagels) that’s set amid plasticine PC Music synth pulsations, accompanied by a glitchy yet naturalistic video montage starring the band’s Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth.

I’m All Ears arrives June 29 from Transgressive, and we’ve also heard second single “Falling Into Me.” Watch and listen to “It’s Not Just Me” below.